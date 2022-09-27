Administrators have officially been appointed to take over Worcester Warriors, in the latest development of the club.

Begbies Traynor, a corporate rescue and recovery practice, will handle the club's situation just a day after the Warriors were suspended by the Rugby Football Union from all competitions.

The men's side could be sanctioned with either a points deduction or relegation due to administration.

Julie Palmer, regional managing partner from Begbies Traynor, who will be taking in the job of finding a buyer for Worcester Warriors, has confirmed to ITV News Central there "has been some strong expressions of interest already".

'We've got a period of weeks to find a credible buyer'

Play Brightcove video

When asked what happens next by ITV News Central Correspondent Andy Bevan, Ms Palmer said: "The key focus at the moment is to accelerate discussions with who we already know are interested parties.

"We've had some strong expressions of interest already, it may well be there are other people now - who want to have those discussions with us. And I would urge those parties, they need to move quickly here, we've probably got a period of weeks initially to try and see if we've got a credible buyer."

"But to be credible, to be viable in terms of the long-term plans of the club and also to have funding in place."

She has also praised the club and the professionalism of the staff in what have been "very difficult circumstances".

When asked whether Ms Palmer was optimistic that the suspension would be lifted by the Rugby Football Union, she told ITV News Central: "I'm an optimist by nature, I'm a business recovery professional and I focus on trying to save businesses.

"The other things that give me grounds for optimism at the moment is this the first time I've come to this splendid stadium but when you go inside you can't fail to be very impressed by the facilities, the professionalism of the staff in what has been very difficult circumstances and of course, on the playing side, they thumped Newcastle at the weekend - which just shows how good a side they are."

Who is Begbies Traynor?

Begbies Traynor is a corporate rescue and recovery practice that helps lead companies out of internal problems.

Set up in 1989, its services include corporate recovery, restructuring and turnaround, corporate finance and forensic accounting.

It has now taken on the role of finding a buyer for Worcester Warriors.

What lead Worcester Warriors into administration?

Worcester Warriors fans outside of Sixways Stadium after suspension had been announced Credit: PA Images

In August, Worcester Warriorsconfirmed discussions had been taking place with HMRC after an unpaid tax bill worth £6 million.

Warriors said it was working to secure a future and ensure payments were made "unavoidable delays" due to Covid-19.

In early September, co-owners of Worcester Warriors’, Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring, said terms of the sale of the Premiership club had been agreed.

On September 21, the RFU announced the club until the 26th of the month to prove it had a ‘credible’ plan for its future, including evidence of insurance cover and funds to cover payroll.

If a credible plan had not been submitted, the Warriors would be suspended from all competitions.

On Monday, September 26, the RFU suspended the club from all competitions with immediate effect.

Shortly after The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) placed the club into administration.

Just one day later, (September 27) Begbies Traynor was appointed to find a buyer for Worcester Warriors.