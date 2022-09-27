A retired teacher from Birmingham is celebrating a £3.6 million Euromillions win after she bought a ticket moments before the deadline.

Celeste Coles, from the West Midlands, had purchased her winning ticket on Tuesday 12 July via the National lottery app just before sales closed.

The numbers giving her the win were: 14, 18, 24, 25, 50 and Lucky Star 11.

Since matching 5 main numbers plus one lucky star, Coles has been busy writing up a bucket list of adventures to spend the £3,665,079.10 on.

Celeste plans on travelling the world with her winnings Credit: Camelot UK

The 69-year-old said that the biggest win is knowing that her two daughters will have a comfortable life - especially her 38-year-old, Rachel, who has Down’s Syndrome.

She said: "Bringing up a child with Down’s syndrome has been challenging at times but also rewarding."

"I’ve always worked hard and now have a comfortable life, so there is nothing that I really want as such although I wouldn’t mind a holiday home in Spain, something I never thought would have been possible."

Celeste, who was originally born in Barbados, says she plans on exploring different areas of the world.

She said: "I also have some trips that I’d love to take. I've always wanted to go to South America, so a trip to Rio, Chile, Brazil and Argentina is definitely on the cards."

"I’d also like to go on a train trip through the Rocky Mountains - that’s a real bucket list dream that I can now hopefully tick off in the not too distant future!"

The estimated prize for matching five main numbers and one Lucky Star is usually £130,554.30. Celeste’s prize was boosted to an astonishing £3.6M.