An "inspiration to all who knew him" is how a Stafford grandfather will be remembered after he was killed in a collision whilst riding his bike.

Andrew Leadbetter, 74, died in an accident involving his pedal bike and a Black Ford Kuga on Thursday 8 September.

Police were called shortly after 5pm to the junction between Sandon Road and Within Lane in Stafford but the "keen cyclist" died at the scene.

Mr Leadbetter’s family have paid tribute to the 74-year old and released a statement through the police.

The statement reads: "Andrew leaves behind two sons, Stephen and Tim and one granddaughter, Kenda.

"He will be deeply missed by his family and friends."

"Prior to retirement Andrew was a teacher, first at King Edward VI School in Stafford and later at Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College.

"He was a keen cyclist and had many other interests and activities including St. Paul's Church and Stafford Chess Club.

"Andrew was an inspiration to all who knew him."

Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone who may have any relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.