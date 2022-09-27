A teenager has been attacked with a knife during a robbery in a park in Mansfield, prompting police to issue an appeal.

The 17-year-old boy was walking through Titchfield Park on Monday evening (26 September) when three male youths approached him ahead of the robbery.

Between 8:15pm and 8:35pm, the boy was walking near the gym equipment when three suspects demanded the 17-year-olds phone.

The teenager dropped his phone but as he went to retrieve it, one of the suspects slashed his arm with a knife.

'Teenager ended up in hospital after being slashed by suspect'

The victim ran out of the park to get help before ending up in hospital being treated with stitches. It is believed that the boy's phone was taken by the three suspects.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our inquiries are very much ongoing into this incident and a team of detectives is working hard to locate them suspects responsible.

"High-visibility patrols have been increased in the area to provide reassurance as we continue to progress with our investigation.

"I would urge anyone who saw what happened or who may have any other information which could help us with our inquiries, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to please come forward and to speak to us."