Analysis by Political Correspondent Alison Mackenzie at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

Party political conferences used to be about arguments and turmoil. These days there is a much greater focus on creating a clear message - not to those in the hall watching but to the voters outside.

The Labour leader Keir Starmer is well aware that to get into government he will need to win back 'red wall' seats in the midlands - such as Newcastle Under Lyme, Dudley North and Wolverhampton South West.

He took to the stage in Liverpool today to declare his vision of a greener cleaner Britain that will create a million new jobs.

He said the project would begin in the first 100 days of a Labour government.

He promised to create a new state-owned energy company that would lead the country to become a green superpower.

But of course, he knows that ordinary voters perhaps have more pressing needs linked to the rising cost of living and the slumping economy following the government's mini-budget.

His message was that a Labour government would listen to people and take action on what matters to them.

He wants to achieve 70% home ownership - he says there should be mortgage guarantee schemes and fewer buy-to-let landlords.

I caught up with Ruth Smeeth the former Labour MP who lost the Stoke-on-Trent North seat in 2019. She was certainly feeling upbeat!

But the real test will be whether Keir Starmer can maintain momentum. Yes, the polls are currently showing a jump in support but there is every chance that fortunes could change.

Next week the Conservative Party conference lands in Birmingham.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is battling economic storms and crosswinds - but her's is the party in power - the decisions she makes could take the shine off a Labour party on the rise but still a very long way from Number Ten.