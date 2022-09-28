Skip to content

CCTV appeal after Birmingham New Street dog attack leaves man 'severely injured'

Police believe the woman in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation Credit: BTP

Police who are investigating a dog attack on man in Birmingham have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to.

Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday 22 September at around 00:45am when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed.

A dog then attacked one of the men and caused "severe injuries" to his leg and foot, police said.

The injured man remains at Sandwell Hospital after emergency surgery.

Police said they believe the woman shown in the CCTV image may have information to help their investigation.

Anyone who could be able to help identify the woman has been asked to text BTP on 61016 or call on 0800 40 50 40.

Boy, 9, left with facial injuries after dog attack
Three rottweilers involved in fatal attack on boy, 2, destroyed
Teenager ends up in hospital after knife attack during robbery in park
Tributes to 'true gentleman' and 'kind-hearted chap' as teens die in car crash