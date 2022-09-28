Police who are investigating a dog attack on man in Birmingham have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to.

Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday 22 September at around 00:45am when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed.

A dog then attacked one of the men and caused "severe injuries" to his leg and foot, police said.

The injured man remains at Sandwell Hospital after emergency surgery.

Police said they believe the woman shown in the CCTV image may have information to help their investigation.

Anyone who could be able to help identify the woman has been asked to text BTP on 61016 or call on 0800 40 50 40.