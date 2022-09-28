Meet the woman who's hoping to raise £20k for her 20 years of fundraising

Play Brightcove video

A woman from Worcestershire known as 'the Macmillan lady' because of her tireless fundraising for the charity has been nominated for a Pride of Britain award.

Sonia Tudor from Redditch has been raising money for Macmillan Cancer support for 20 years.

It all stemmed from the invaluable support, her family had received from a Macmillan nurse before her mum died from cancer in her early 50s.

Speaking to ITV Central, Ms Tudor explains it was the Macmillan nurse that helped her family to cope during one of the most difficult time of their lives: "She came in, she organised us all, she sorted out my mom's drugs... she was the calm.

"Our whole world had been thrown up in the air and she just calmed us all and prepared us for what we didn't believe was coming".

Ms Tudor, now an ambassador for the charity, frequently organises events from sponsored marathons and bucket collection to quizzes and raffles.

Having recently completed the Great North Run, she said: "I'm honoured to run in this top, every time I put it on".

But that's not all, Ms Tudor also volunteers alongside Macmillan staff as an emotional support buddy to offer a listening ear and support for people living with cancer.

Speaking about the fundraiser's impacts, staff at the Worcestershire Macmillan branch say she's "never missed an opportunity or chance to raise money".

They've praised her "warmth and passion" for the charity and say she "she does whatever it takes" to support Macmillan and support people living with cancer.

Pauline Lewis, fundraising manager at the branch, said: "She's everything everybody needs at the time, when they don't know what they need.

"She fills in the gaps. And it's really quite hard role to explain how she does that, but she does.

"One of her service users who unfortunately isn't with us now she called her a 'ray of sunshine' and that's what she was, she just knows what to do at the right time to make sure everybody's got what they need."

The charity fundraiser also earlier this month completed the Great North Run in support of the cancer charity Credit: Redditch Standard

Ms Tudor said: "I'm prepared to do anything".

"I have to hope that people will give me an hour to stand outside Morrisons, say and raise money. I'm known locally as the Macmillan lady.

"I think a few people know my name, but I get home and there's bags left on my doorstep and messages "can you sell this, can you raffle this?".

Ever on the look out for ways to support the charity, Sonia has now got her sights set on next year's London Marathon where she hopes to raise £20,000 to celebrate her 20 years of fundraising.