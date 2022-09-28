Fifth man charged with murder after dad dies in Coventry hit-and-run

A fifth person has been charged and has appeared in court over the alleged murder of a man knocked down by a car in Coventry earlier this summer.

Father-of-one Andrew Flamson was walking with a friend and family in Grosvenor Road on the night of 12 July when they were struck by a silver Ford Mondeo.

Mr Flamson, aged 40 and from Coventry, suffered fatal head injuries and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Four men have already been charged in connection with his death. They are currently on remand in prison awaiting trial.

Ashley Donald, aged 23, was charged with murder of Mr Flamson, as well as the attempted murder of three people who were walking with him at the time, one of whom had suffered serious head injuries.

He was also charged with criminal damage after Mr Flamson’s dog was also killed in the collision.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "Donald appeared at Leamington Justice centre on the 26 September and is remanded in custody.

"Our investigation continues and we are determined to secure justice for Mr Flamson’s family and friends.

"Anyone who has information and not yet contacted us please get in touch. You can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 4482 of 12 July."