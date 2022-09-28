Rail strikes have been announced in the Midlands this October as rail staff are walking out over unfair pay.

No services will be running on Saturday (1 October) and Wednesday 5 October and a significantly reduced timetable is running on Saturday 8 October.

West Midlands Railway is urging passengers to plan their journeys ahead of the strike action this weekend.

A reduced timetable will be running on days surrounding the strikes and early morning journeys are expected to be disrupted because of trains being in the wrong places overnight.

British rail unions including ASLEF, RMT and TSSA will all take part in industrial action across the three days.

Engineering works happening between Birmingham International and Coventry on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 October.

What times and dates will be affected?

Friday 30th September - Reduced timetable

Saturday 1st October - No services

Sunday 2nd October - Check before you travel

Monday 3rd October - Reduced timetable

Tuesday 4th October - Reduced timetable

Wednesday 5th October - No service

Thursday 6th October - Reduced timetable

Friday 7th October - Reduced timetable

Saturday 8th October - Only travel if necessary

Sunday 9th October - Check before I travel

Three more rail strikes have been announced by British rail trade unions

Avanti West Coast

Strikes will affect Avanti West Coast services on 1 and 5 October, where there will be no services and 8 October where the services will be very busy with significantly reduced services.

Chiltern Railways and West Midlands Railway

Chiltern Railways and West Midlands Railway are not running any services on 1 and 5 October and expect trains to be busier and start later on 2 October.

They are urging passengers to plan ahead and check their journeys before they travel.

I have got a ticket for the strike days, what should I do?

Existing ticket holders for strike dates can choose to travel on alternative days or get a refund.