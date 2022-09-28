A nine-year-old girl who has recently been diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer, after fighting off the condition twice before, has been given a special surprise.

After hearing Lexi-May Pearce wanted to be a police officer one day, a Nottinghamshire police community support officer wanted to help make her dreams come true.

PCSO Tracy Stokes, from the Newark and Sherwood neighbourhood policing team, ensured a surprise party arranged for Lexi-May at the Rainworth Village Hall got off to a great start.

PCSO Stokes said: “I’ve known Lexi’s family for a little while and have worked in the village hall where the party was being held, so they told me about it and asked if I could bring a police car along.

“What they wanted me to do was wait until she arrived and put the lights and the sirens on when she walked down the car park.

“She had absolutely no idea, so her face was an absolute picture!

“It was just a surprise party so she could have something she could enjoy, rather than just always thinking of the treatment.

“Lexi is an inspiration of how brave and positive thinking can help people – I’ve never seen her without a smile on her face, even in the face of everything she’s gone through," she said.

The nine-year-old was even able to jump inside the police car for a look around Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

“It was a privilege to be part of her day and to give her what she wanted.”

Lexi-May has been diagnosed with Wilms' Tumour - a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children.

The youngster was then able to jump inside the police car for a look around before enjoying her party with family and friends.

PCSO Stokes also handed Lexi-May a trauma teddy to take home with her to remember the special day.

Lexi-May's mum, Danielle said: “The whole day lasted about four-and-a-half hours and she loved it.

“It was such a perfect and beautiful day.

“Lexi-May is one brave, strong little girl – she’s just superhuman.

“She wants to be a police officer when she grows up, so she was over the moon.

“She didn’t know what do with herself when she saw the police car, so I’d like to thank Tracy, who is an amazing officer, for doing that for her.”