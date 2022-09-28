With Norman churches and stone cottages, some villages in Derbyshire's Peak District are facing an explosion in the number of second homes and holiday lets.

One in six houses in Brassington in Matlock are holiday lets or a second-home.

The village has barely changed over many centuries but residents are saying they are seeing more homes being bought by second-time buyers.

Jean Gerrard has lived in Brassington for 40 years. In that time, she's seen an explosion in the number of second homes and holiday lets.

Play Brightcove video

Speaking to ITV News Central, Ms Gerrard said: "There are far too many [second homes].

"The school, the church, they're losing out.

"It's a lovely village but hopefully, it [second homes and holiday lets] isn't making too much of a difference, other than the young people who want to come and live here can't afford it."

The average price of a house in the Derbyshire Dales is £288,000 - it's the highest in the county.

Derbyshire Dales Council wants more local people to own buildings. It has approved plans to turn a former cinema in Wirksworth into apartments but under the condition, it's sold to residents.

Local councillor Peter Slack from Derbyshire Dales District Council is worried it is pricing young families out of the market - and leaving communities deserted during the week and schools struggling to survive.

Play Brightcove video

Speaking to ITV News Central, he said: "Local people can't can on the property ladder.

"They disappear and leave the community and schools are under threat of not having enough pupils."

When asked if the villages are dying a death, the councillor agreed. He said: "They are yes. The communities, what have been there for many many years, families of generations are sort of breaking a bit."

Soon, local authorities will also be able to charge higher council tax on second and empty homes. Some though want councils to have more powers to keep the holiday let market in check.

Mel and Tony Cachart, owners of the Olde Gate Inn in Brassington Credit: ITV News Central

Others say the holiday homes market creates vital jobs and business in the national park.

Mel and Tony Cachart, owners of the Olde Gate Inn in Brassington, rely on holidaymakers to keep business afloat.

Rachel Hatch, a resident in the village, runs a holiday home cleaning service with thirteen staff. She also relies on work from holiday lets.

They say: "it's good business. It keeps the village alive."

"It brings growth to the area and visitors."