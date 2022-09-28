Wolverhampton winner still not claimed £7.4m lottery jackpot

National Lottery bosses are searching for a Wolverhampton winner who has still not claim the £7.4m jackpot from June.

They are appealing for the ticket holder of the £7,440,150 win to come forward as they only have until December 15, 2022 to claim the prize.

The company is urging West Midlands players to check their tickets bought on June 18 to see if they have the winning numbers.

The Lotto jackpot winner matched all six main numbers in the draw, which were 11, 14, 36, 39, 42, 59 and the Bonus Ball was 21.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: "We’re desperate to find Wolverhampton’s mystery Lotto jackpot ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings.

“The missing winner bought their ticket in Wolverhampton and we’re renewing our appeal for Lotto players in the area to check their tickets to be in with a chance of claiming another incredible Lotto jackpot prize.

"We’re urging everyone to try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags, down the back of the sofa and anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding."

The winner has until December 15, 2022 to claim their prize.

On Saturday, another lucky person won a £20m Lotto jackpot.