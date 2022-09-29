A Birmingham primary school had a visit from TV personality and NHS doctor Dr Ranj as part of a campaign teaching youngsters the importance of a good night's sleep.

The famous face met pupils and parents at Stetchford Primary School and Sundridge Primary School to educate them on how to get better sleep.

He is on a journey to educate people across the country in his School of Sleep Roadshow.

When visiting the schools, Dr Ranj offered healthy sleep tips and a step-by-step nighttime routine.

These tips included creating a 'sleep-ready environment', reducing screentime and helping alleviate any fears to stop nightmares.

Stetchford Primary School Credit: Google

New figures suggest around 50% of children and 40% of adults will have an issue with sleep at some point in their lifetime, whether that be getting to sleep or staying asleep through the night, which Dr Ranj says shows the need for the campaign.

Dr Ranj said: “As a doctor, I know that sleep is just as essential for health and wellbeing as a balanced diet and regular exercise.

"And while children learn about the importance of nutrition and movement, it struck me that they aren’t taught the importance of a good night’s sleep, which is why [we devised] this programme.

Sundridge Primary School Credit: Google

“I was thrilled to be given the opportunity to speak to parents and children about a topic I’m so passionate about and hope that some of the sleep strategies and practical advice we are offering can make a tangible difference to the whole family’s wellbeing.”

Dr Ranj added: “Sleep is always a hot topic for parents. When you combine that with having to adjust sleep schedules after six weeks off school, it can be an incredibly challenging and stressful time for children, parents and teachers.

“Sleep can have a huge impact on a child’s concentration as well as their behaviour and mood, both at home and in the classroom, which is why we’ll be offering practical advice for both children and adults to improve their quality of sleep."

Lisa Artis, deputy CEO of the Sleep Charity, says: “It’s never too early to start talking about the value of a good night’s sleep, which is why we are delighted to be able facilitate the assemblies with Dr Ranj."

“Working in partnership with families is at the heart of what we do, so being able to talk directly to parents and pupils is an invaluable opportunity to spread the word about the support that’s available to them.”