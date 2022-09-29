Nottingham's world-famous Goose Fair event is set to make a big comeback on Friday 30 September - running for ten days for the first time.

The event, which attracts thousands of visitors to the city, hasn't been held for two years because of the pandemic.

Visitor numbers regularly exceed the 400,000 mark and it’s one of the largest travelling fun-fairs in Europe.

According to 'Visit Nottinghamshire', here's what you can expect from the 10 days at the Forest Recreation Ground:

250 rides and attractions

New rides including the ‘Void Extreme’

Returning favourite rides including ‘Ice Jet Matterhorn’ and ‘Star Flyer’

The ‘Cake Walk’ – the only ride still operating that featured when the fair was still held in Old Market Square

Plenty of side show games such as ‘Hook-a-duck’

Fairground food favourites

Who is ‘Goosey’?

‘Goosey’ is the Goose Fair goose, who sits on the Goose Fair Roundabout on Mansfield Road.

‘Goosey’ has been an iconic part of the Goose Fair since the 1960s.

The model is about two metres tall and weighs about a quarter of a tonne.

After two no-show years for the Goose Fair, organisers are keen to make up for lost time and revenue.

Organisers are hoping this year's event will help keep the Goose Fair's impressive record as Nottingham's longest-running family-fun gathering, intact.