The family of a nine-year-old boy, who died when the off-road vehicle he was travelling in overturned, have described him as a 'sweet and loving' boy.

Jake Allen, who was known to his family as Jakey, died last Saturday (24 September), when a vehicle overturned at Coney Green Farm in Stourport-on-Severn.

Three other passengers, including a young girl, and the driver were also hurt, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Jake’s family said: “We’re all completely devastated by the loss of our Jakey. He was such a kind, respectful and loving little boy.

"When he wasn’t making videos with his sister, Lilli-Louise, he was always offering to help out around the house.

“He could seem serious and quiet at first, but then he would break out into the most beautiful smile, and with those close to him he was warm and chatty.

“Jakey enjoyed reading, drumming, gaming and playing football with his friends. He loved his dog, Bobby, and anything and everything to do with animals. He would often come out with random facts about birds or plants, we never knew where he got them from, but when we looked them up, he was always right.

“Lilli-Louise called him her ‘little teddy bear’ and said he was the 'bestest little brother and he was fantastic at swimming and was always compared to a fish.’ Lilli-Louise, along with the whole family, loves and misses him so very much.”

West Mercia police officers were called to the scene at Coney Green Farm in Stourport-on-Severn at 4:45pm last Saturday (24 September), along with four ambulances.

The cause of the accident has not been confirmed.