Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust has declared a critical incident due to an increase in pressure on the service.

The trust says the emergency demand for care and the ongoing challenge of discharging patients who are able to leave hospital into a suitable care setting, is leading to high numbers of patients waiting in the hospitals.

Patients with the highest level of need are being prioritised meaning some operations, where people need to stay in hospital, will be postponed.

People who are not contacted directly about an operation being postponed are being asked to go to their appointments as usual.