A man has been charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death in a crashed car in Birmingham.

Richard Hopley, 43, died last Thursday (22 September) after being found in a car which had collided with a stationery vehicle on Metchely Lane.

Five people have been arrested in connection with his death and Paul Hayles, 63, has now been charged with murder and conspiracy to rob.

Two other men aged 27 and 40 were arrested on suspicion of murder.

A woman, aged 24, and a man, aged 38, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 40-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder, after police were given extra time to question him.

The others have been released pending further investigation, with the exception of the 27-year-old man, who was charged with drugs matters. He pleaded guilty at Birmingham Magistrates Court yesterday and will be sentenced at Crown Court.

Mr Hopley's parents paid tribute to their son, who was their only child, saying they are heartbroken and devastated at his death.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from West Midlands Police homicide team is urging anyone who saw anything to get in touch.