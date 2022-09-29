Two women have been praised for following and photographing a man who had sexually assaulted them in the street - leading police to locate him.

Leicestershire Police said Lukas Masaulis approached two women in Leicester city centre in the early hours of Sunday 7 August and sexually assaulted them.

Despite a risk to their personal safety, the victims both decided to follow and photograph Masaulis while phoning police to report what had happened.

After they took his photo, he sexually assaulted them again and indecently exposed himself.

The victims' photos helped police identify Masaulis on CCTV and officers were sent to the scene.

The force said Masaulis spat at two officers and tried to punch one while being arrested.

Masaulis, of no fixed address, was jailed for 16 months at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who admitted he was a 'danger to women' in a police interview, had pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of indecent exposure at Leicester Magistrates' Court in August.

Detective Superintendent Chris Baker, said: “In interview, Masaulis openly admitted he considered himself a danger to women.

“This was a shocking violation of two women who were enjoying a night out in the city, committed by a man who showed them no respect or remorse. His actions were reprehensible.

“It’s a testament to their courage that they pursued him and took photos which have helped secure his conviction.

“Swift teamwork between our officers and CCTV operators on that night – and the subsequent investigation – have ensured he is no longer free to commit further offences.”