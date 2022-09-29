A cyclist has been spotted riding his push bike while at the same time carrying a stolen set of ladders.

The CCTV image was captured in Worksop on 7 September, after a man was seen acting suspiciously in the garden of a house in Queensway.

Officers were alerted by a dog walker to the incident, and then went on to analyse CCTV images captured in the area.

They've now released this picture of a man they'd like to speak to.

Police Constable Kirsty Moult, from Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“It is extremely important that anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information that could assist our inquiries comes forward.“

"We’d particularly like to speak to the man riding a bicycle in this picture, who may be able to help with our investigation, or anyone who witnessed him cycling in Albion Close, Worksop, or nearby streets.“