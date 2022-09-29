A prolific thief who told supermarket security staff, “You ain’t stopping me, you can’t stop me, I am invincible, I do what I want" as they confronted him, has been jailed for nine months.

Billy Appleyard, 25, walked out of a Tesco supermarket in August with six bottles of spirit.

He has been linked to 70 thefts from shops and stalls across Coventry, along with his accomplice Heidi James, 23.

Heidi James, 23, was charged with two theft from stores and sentenced to eight months. Credit: West Midlands Police

At another theft from a Boots store in Coventry, James can be seen placing multiple items in her handbag before walking out.

Police officers searching her property also recovered a bank card, cash and a driving licence linked to a car break in from a nearby road.

Billy Appleyard was charged with five thefts from stores, theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage. He was sentenced to nine months with a three-year criminal behaviour order and prohibited from entering Coventry or any shop in Coventry.

Heidi James was charged with two theft from stores and sentenced to eight months.