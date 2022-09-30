Police are appealing for witnesses after a 10-year-old girl was grabbed by a man as she made her way to school in Perry Barr.

It happened on Tuesday (27 September) at 8.15am on the grassy area in Sandy Lane, near Booths Lane.

The girl was grabbed around the waist from behind by a man who attempted to drag her. She kicked out and screamed and the attacker ran off.

Police have described the man as around 20-years-old, tall and thin.

He was described as wearing all black clothing as well as a black cap, leather gloves, big black boots and a mesh type mask. He was also carrying a black rucksack."

In a statement West Midlands Police said "The girl, aged 10, is understandably shaken, but is safe and we are supporting her. She’s bravely given us a statement to assist our investigation.

"We’re trawling local CCTV and enquiries are ongoing, we’d ask anyone who was in the area and may have seen a man matching this description to contact us.

Fortunately incidents like this are extremely rare, but we’ve increased patrols in the area and our schools link officer has attended the nearby school to offer reassurance and advice.

"Any witnesses or anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously nearby is asked to get in touch with us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101. Please quote crime reference 20/803719/22."