West Bromwich Albion Women players will wear navy instead of white shorts with their home kit from now on, over anxieties about leaks during their periods.

A statement published on the club website acknowledges the impracticality of wearing white shorts for any athletes while they are menstruating.

"Wearing white clothing while on a period is an issue that has been highlighted by women across all sports, and Albion will ensure this is fully considered when designing all future home kits."

It's a move that has been fully backed by Albion Women captain, Hannah George, who said: “It’s great that the club are supporting our change to navy shorts.

“Representing the club professionally and looking smart in the kit is really important to us.

"This change will help us to focus on our performance without added concerns or anxiety.”

Head Coach, Jenny Sugarman, added: “It’s our job as staff to find every percentage point we can to support our players to perform at their best.

“I’m proud the club have supported the decision to switch to navy shorts for our female players. It’s another sign of the continued integration of the women’s team across the club and recognition of a progressive and inclusive culture.”

It's an issue which has been raised several times recently by high profile athletes and campaigners.

A protest was held at Wimbledon during the summer about the dress code for female players.

Recreational tennis player Gabriella Holmes, 26, and footballer Holly Gordon, 28, started the campaign, Address The Dress Code, to highlight the anxiety that females face competing in traditional whites.

They handed out fliers with a photoshopped version of the famous “Tennis Girl” photo, that shows a woman lifting her skirt to reveal blood-stained shorts rather than a bare bottom.

They said their aim was simply to allow girls to take pleasure from playing sport while wearing clothes which make them feel comfortable.

Campaigners called on Wimbledon to “amend” the traditional dress code. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, The Football Association has said it will work in consultation with kit manufacturer Nike regarding the colour of England’s shorts.

England pair Beth Mead and Georgia Stanway raised the issue after their opening Euro 2022 win against Austria.

Arsenal forward Mead said white is “not practical when it’s the time of the month”.

An FA spokesperson said: “We recognise the importance and want our players to feel our full support on this matter. Any feedback made by them will be taken into consideration for future designs."