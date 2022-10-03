Met Police have arrested a woman on behalf of Derbyshire Police after human waste was poured over a memorial to Captain Sir Tom Moore in Hatton in Derbyshire.

The memorial of Captain Tom Moore in Derbyshire was attacked by a protestor campaigning against the use of private jets in the UK yesterday (2 October).

A video of the incident has appeared on the campaign group End UK Private Jets' social media pages.

End UK Private Jets is a group protesting against luxurious and unnecessary carbon emissions, focusing on the use of private jets in the UK.

Captain Sir Tom Moore rose to prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic when he embarked on a quest to complete 100 walks around his garden in a bid to help raise money for NHS Charities.

By the time he turned 100 years old, he had raised £32.79 million.

Captain Sir Tom Moore was knighted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, in July 2020, and he received more than 150,000 cards on the occasion of his 100th birthday.

He died on February 2, 2021, at Bedford Hospital.