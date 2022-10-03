Campaigners are pleading the government to intervene in a public inquiry, over plans for a huge £300 million 'super jail'.

They have asked the Justice Secretary, Brandon Lewis MP, to block the proposal for a new 1,7000 male inmate prison near Market Harborough, Leicestershire.

It was initially rejected by the local council but the Ministry of Justice appealed the decision, leading to the inquiry which starts tomorrow.

What is happening?

A public inquiry is being held tomorrow (Tuesday 3 October), at the Harborough District Council offices, to review the plans to build a new HMP Gartree complex.

The Planning Inspectorate will assess the plans that were submitted by the Ministry of Justice and rejected by the Harborough District Council.

The appeal continues on the 5, 6, 7 and 10 October and is open to the public and other interested parties.

What are the plans?

The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) wants to build a new £300 million 'super jail' in the next four years next to HMP Gartree, as part of their new prison programme.

If the plans go through, the category B complex will house 1,700 inmates, locking up high-security convicts serving life sentences.

The 'super jail' plans were rejected by the local council unanimously Credit: ITV News

What are the concerns?

Councillors unanimously voted at the Harborough District Council in April (2022) against plans for the prison development.

They are concerned about the Ministry of Justice's plans to develop on an open countryside and the increased traffic it will bring to the area.

The council had received 364 objections from people in the district with some of the reasons including pollution concerns, poor air quality and loud noise.

Why do the Ministry of Justice want to build a new super prison?

The government appealed the decision and argue that the plans will bring great investment to the area.

It is estimated to create around 600 new jobs and will put £75 million into the local economy.

The MOJ are also aiming for it to be the "greenest" prison yet.