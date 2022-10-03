Police are issuing an appeal after a disabled woman from Nottingham was left distressed after being abused in a lift.

The 72-year-old woman with cerebral palsy was using a lift at Victoria Centre, Nottingham when a man entered.

When she asked if she could use the lift alone as she feared catching coronavirus, the man became aggressive and reportedly made a derogatory comment about her disability.

Nottinghamshire Police who are investigating the incident as a hate crime, have now issued an image of a man they would like to speak to.

Inspector Paul Gummer, who leads the City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This was an appalling incident that caused great upset and distress to the victim.

“Despite extensive inquiries, all efforts to trace the person responsible have been met with a negative result and so we now asking for the public’s help to identify him.

“If you have any information about his identity or whereabouts, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 131 of 28 July 2022. Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”