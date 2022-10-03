Play Brightcove video

A Midlands Tory MP says the UK will only have a full economic crisis when Wetherspoons pubs are empty - and questioned whether food poverty exists.

Lee Anderson, the MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, made the comments d uring the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.

Mr Anderson claimed queues in pubs like Wetherspoons and packed football stadiums and cinemas show things are not as bad as experts say and that some people who work seven day weeks still have money to spend.

The 55-year-old, who was elected in 2019, said: "Go in any Wetherspoons, that's the barometer of how this country is doing, when Wetherspoons is empty we've got a big problem."

It comes after previous controversial comments made by Anderson in the House of Commons in May, where he said that “generation after generation” of people “cannot budget” or make meals properly, and that it was possible to cook healthy 30p meals.

Today our political correspondent Alison Mackenzie asked Lee Anderson MP to explain his latest comment that's ruffled feathers.

Here's the full interview: