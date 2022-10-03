Murder inquiry after man stabbed to death in large brawl with knives in Coventry

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Coventry last night.

Police were called to the Jamiah Masjid & Institute at the junction of Durbar Avenue and Queen Mary’s Road in Foleshill to reports of a fight between a large group of men.

Some of the men were armed with knives and on arrival, police found two men who had been stabbed.

One of the men, aged 52, had suffered 'very serious injuries' and died a short time later while a second man, 44, suffered a small stab wound.

A 56-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were arrested in the early hours of this morning.

Three ambulances, three paramedic officers and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car also attended the scene.

The top of Queen Mary's Road has been cordoned off, as a large police presence remains on the scene this morning.

Detective Superintendent, Shaun Edwards who is overseeing the investigation, said: “We’re supporting the family of the man who has died at what is a truly awful time for them, and our thoughts go out to them.

"We’ve made some really good early progress in this investigation, but there is still a lot of work to do be done in identifying all of those involved in what happened last night.

"We don’t believe this is linked to any other incidents or disputes either in Coventry or the wider West Midlands and it appears to have been an isolated dispute which has ended in tragedy. We’ll continue to work flat out to bring all of those involved to justice.

"I’d urge anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have seen or recorded what happened on a mobile phone or dashcam to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"Officers are speaking with residents and community leaders to offer reassurance, and patrols in the area will be stepped up."