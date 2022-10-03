Police are appealing for witnesses after a 14-year old girl was left unconscious on the side of a road after a suspected hit and run in Nottingham.

The girl suffered potentially life-altering injuries after the collision with a car on the A52 Grantham Road, near Upper Saxondale at around 3.40pm on 3 September 2022 when the incident took place.

It was reported the motorist stopped briefly but then drove off and has not yet been traced.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage which could help with their inquiries.

Police say the girl and her friend had got off a bus at the Henson Lane bus stop. As they crossed the road the 14-year-old was reportedly hit by a car, which was described as dark in colour and as having a rounded bonnet.

Police Constable Kirsty MacDonald said: “A girl was left with serious injuries that have required hospital treatment and continue to impact on her daily life.

“It is extremely important that anyone with information about this incident gets in touch with the police right away, so that we can better establish exactly what happened.

“We would ask anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly those with dash-cam fitted to their vehicle, to get in touch with us immediately, as they may be able to assist us with our inquiries."

Anyone who has information or dash-cam footage of the incident should call 101, quoting incident 456 of 3 September 2022 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.