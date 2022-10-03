The Prime Minister says she is 'concerned' about healthcare pressures and delayed services in the Midlands, and has refuted the claim from a fellow Conservative that 'Birmingham is a dump.'

Our political correspondent, Alison Mackenzie, sat down with Liz Truss and pushed her for answers on how she intends to tackle the region's greatest challenges.

The NHS is in a critical state in the East Midlands and is now only taking emergency care appointments.

There have been issues of bed blocking in Derbyshire and one Nottingham grandma pulled her own tooth out, after failing to get an NHS dentist appointment.

Political correspondent, Alison Mackenzie, questions the Prime Minister on what is being done to improve healthcare in the East Midlands

The cost of living support is one topic many want addressing at the Conservative party conference at the ICC in Birmingham this week.

Some residents in Wolverhampton have been shopping at a community shop for food and essential supplies, as a cheaper alternative to supermarkets.

Political correspondent, Alison Mackenzie asks the Prime Minister whether she will follow through on Boris Johnson's promises to raise benefits in-line with inflation.

The Chair of the Conservative network, Daniel Grainger' described Birmingham as a dump on 1 October, ahead of the Conservative party conference.

Prime Minister Liz Truss was questioned on the tweet and asked if she agrees Credit: ITV News

The tweet has since been deleted and Andy Street, the Tory Mayor of the West Midlands, responded: “Off you pop then, and take anyone with the same views as you.

"Try and take some time to grow up and understand just why this city is so special whilst you’re gone,” the mayor wrote.

The conference is being hosted at the ICC from 2 to 5 October, where over 11,000 Tory delegates are expected to visit the city.

Political correspondent, Alison Mackenzie, asks the Prime Minister "Is Birmingham a dump?"

Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have abandoned a plan to abolish the 45p rate of income tax, just 10 days after it was announced.

The Truss government had faced criticism over its plan to end the 45% additional tax rate for workers earning more than £150,000.

Our political correspondent Alison Mackenzie asked the Prime Minister how the previous 45p tax cut helps the 'average' person in the Midlands.

