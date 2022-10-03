Doors are back open at the Conservative Party Conference, which was put on lockdown for over an hour, due to an unknown security incident.

Crowds started building up outside the International Convention Centre (ICC) after the doors were shut before 4pm in Birmingham.

Birmingham Police tweeted at around 4pm: "Due to a potential security alert we have temporarily restricted access to and from the ICC. Further updates to follow #CPC22."

Nobody was allowed to enter or leave the centre from just before 4pm until around 5:15.

The Conservative Party Conference 2022 is taking place from Sunday 2 October and will run until Wednesday 5 October, in the city centre.

Over 11,000 Tory delegates are expected to visit the conference over the four days.