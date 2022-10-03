Premiership Rugby have confirmed that Worcester Warriors' Gallagher Premiership Rugby matches against Gloucester Rugby and Harlequins have been cancelled.

It follows the Rugby Football Union's (RFU) decision to suspend Worcester Warriors from all competitions.

In a statement, the RFU said a panel will be convened in due course to decide the result - and points allocation - of these two matches.

It comes after the RFU confirmed last Monday that the owners of Worcester Warriors failed to meet the RFU’s deadline to evidence insurance cover, availability of funds to meet the monthly payroll, and a credible plan to take the club forward.

Following its suspension from competition, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) announced on Tuesday that it had placed the club into administration.

In a statement last week, the DCMS said: "We understand the past few months have been difficult for the players, staff and fans of Worcester Warriors Rugby Football Club."

"We have worked around the clock with the club’s directors, the PRL and the RFU to explore all possible options but during this time the owners’ have been unable to secure new investment for the club."

"In order to give the club the best possible chance of survival, and to protect a significant taxpayer investment, we have today agreed to the directors’ request to place the club into administration."

"We will now apply to the court to appoint administrators and will begin work to explore all possible options to protect creditors and preserve the local rugby offering in Worcester."

Worcester Warriors said it hopes that going into administration will help attract new buyers who can save the Rugby club.