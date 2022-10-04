A murder probe has been launched after a "beloved son" died two weeks after being stabbed in the chest during a violent disorder in the Black Country.

Rommell Holding, 32, was put into an induced coma following the incident on Newbury Lane in Oldbury, Sandwell.

He was stabbed at around 2am on Sunday 11 September, police said. However, his injuries were not survivable and he died on Sunday 25 September.

His devastated mum has now paid tribute to the 32-year-old, saying: "It devastates me to announce the untimely death of my beloved son Rommell Holding who will be profoundly missed amongst myself, his family and friends.

"He was a light in this world, and now we need to continue shining his light by carrying it within us in our own lives.

"We ask that during this difficult time you respect the privacy of our close family and friends."

West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation following Mr Holding's death.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Colin Phipps, aged 38, of Minister Close, Rowley Regis was charged with attempted murder and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on 13 September, where he was remanded into custody pending a further hearing on 11 October.

"Three other people arrested on suspicion of violent disorder were released without charge."