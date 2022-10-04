One dead and two injured after crash on M42 in Sutton Coldfield

One man has died and two people have been injured in Birmingham following a two-car road traffic collision on the M42 overnight.

Emergency services were called to the incident at junction 9 north in Sutton Coldfield at 3.36am and sent three ambulances, three paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival crews discovered a passenger from the first car in a critical condition. Crews administered advanced life support at the scene.

"Sadly, despite their best efforts it became apparent nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“The driver of the first car had sustained serious injuries.

"He received treatment from ambulance staff before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital under blue light conditions.

“The driver of the second car had sustained non-life threatening injuries. He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Heartlands Hospital for further assessment.”