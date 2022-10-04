Part of man's ear bitten off in Mansfield nightclub

A man has been arrested after another man had part of his ear bitten off during an assault in a nightclub in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

Police were called after the victim was attacked inside the Club Lexis nightclub, in Clumber Street, Mansfield, during the early hours of Sunday 25 September 2022.

The 42-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Nottinghamshire Police say a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The suspect has since been released on bail, on the condition he does not enter any licensed premises in Mansfield town centre.

Police Constable Hannah Lees said: “This was a violent incident which would have been witnessed by members of the public.

“We are thoroughly investigating what happened and due to the quick work from officers were able to arrest a suspect at the scene.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident, who hasn’t already come forward and spoken us, to please get in touch with us.”