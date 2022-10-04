Several roads are closed in Leicester this morning due to a large fire in what's believed to be a former nightclub in the city centre.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the building in Gravel Street at around 5am.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service say seven fire engines and three aerial ladder platforms are currently at the scene.

The area of Burleys Way, St Margaret's Way and Church Gate are all closed.

People are being urged to avoid the area. Credit: @RHCPupdates

St Georges roundabout city bound from St Matthews Way, Burleys Flyover city bound and underpass are also shut.

The police have also confirmed that the Haymarket bus station will be closed.

The M1 Northbound between Junction 20 and Junction 21 has also been closed. Police are urging commuters to find an alternative route.

Some colleges nearby have announced their closure, including Leicester College, who tweeted: "We have made the decision to close St Margaret's Campus this morning, due to smoke and difficulty travelling to the campus."

Leicester College added: "We continue to monitor the situation and will provide further updates as they occur.

"You do not need to call us today if you are not able to get to college.

"Please speak to your tutor tomorrow, or the next time you are in, about it."

All buildings in the area are being asked to keep their windows closed and people are being urged to avoid the area.