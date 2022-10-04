Suspects arrested after man attacked in his home and pet dog stolen

Two thieves who forced their way into a man's home in Nottinghamshire and stole his pet dog have been arrested.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises after he was attacked during the incident which happened in Mansfield Woodhouse at around 3.10pm on Sunday (2 October 2022).

He was taken to hospital for treatment and was subsequently discharged.

Police who arrived on the scene were quickly able to arrest one man.

The stolen American Bully XL dog was also retrieved and reunited with the victim.

A second man was later arrested in connection with the incident.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, affray, possession of an offensive weapon in public and possession of cannabis. A 37-year-old was detained on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Police Constable Christine Hewlett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty incident in which a man was assaulted in his own home.

"I am pleased we were able to quickly locate and arrest two suspects and reunite the victim with his pet dog.

"Thankfully serious incidents like this are incredibly rare and our inquiries into the circumstances are very much ongoing.”