Urgent police appeal over missing 15-year-old girls who could be in Manchester

Police have issued an urgent public appeal for help to find two missing 15-year-old girls from Leicestershire, who they believe could be in Manchester.

Detectives in Leicestershire say they are 'concerned' for the welfare of both teenagers.

They believe both girls may have caught a train from Leicester towards the Manchester area.

Miley McCluskey was last seen at around 7pm on Monday in the Lubenham area, near Market Harborough in Leicestershire.

A second 15-year-old, named only as Carly by Leicestershire Police, was last seen at a Tesco Superstore in Blaby Road, South Wigston, at around 3.40pm on Monday.

In a statement, police said: "Officers are concerned for the welfare of two 15-year-old girls who have been reported missing and are urging anyone who knows where they are to get in touch.

"Carly was last seen at the Tesco's Superstore in Blaby Road, South Wigston, around 3.40pm yesterday (Monday 3 October) and Miley McCluskey was last seen around 7pm in the Lubenham area.

"It's believed there may also have been a sighting of the girls at around 9pm at Leicester railway station in London Road and that they may have both headed towards the Manchester area."

Police said Carly is 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with a pale complexion and dark brown shoulder length wavy hair.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black hooded top, black trousers and black and white Nike hi-top trainers.

She was also carrying an orange JD pull-string carrier bag.

Miley is about 5ft tall, of slim build with dark brown shoulder length hair, police said.

She was wearing a black hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.

"Anyone who recognises the girls in the images, has seen them since yesterday or knows where they are now is asked to get in touch," the statement added.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 678 of 3 October.