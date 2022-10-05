The parole hearing for double child killer Colin Pitchfork should take place in public, the MP for South Leicestershire has said.

MP Alberto Costa has said a public hearing would restore trust in the parole system.

Pitchfork was jailed for life after raping and strangling two 15-year-olds, Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.

His 30-year minimum term was cut by two years in 2009, he was moved to an open prison three years ago and was then released in September last year. But two months later he was back behind bars after probation staff raised concerns about his behaviour.

His next hearing is due in December.

Mr Costa has written to the new justice secretary, Brandon Lewis, to request the parole hearing for Pitchfork be heard publicly.

Lynda Mann (left) and Dawn Ashworth were raped and murdered by Colin Pitchfork.

Mr Costa said: "I believe given the special circumstances in Pitchfork's case, whereby there is a grave national concern over his release, that his hearing should be heard in public.

"My confidence... has been significantly shaken by the Parole Board's decision to release Pitchfork last year; concerns that were well founded given his speedy recall to prison a matter of weeks later."

A Parole Board spokesman said: "We can confirm the parole review of Colin Pitchfork has been referred to the Parole Board by the Secretary of State for Justice and is following standard processes.

"A hearing is expected to take place in or after December 2022."

The mother of one of Pitchfork's teenage victims told ITV Central last year of her relief that the double killer is back behind bars.

Artist's impression of Colin Pitchfork Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA Archive/Press Association Images

Kath Eastwood, whose 15-year-old daughter Lynda Mann was raped and strangled by Pitchfork in Leicestershire almost 30 years ago, said the killer is "exactly where he belongs".

Ms Eastwood told ITV Central at the time she was shocked when she first found out he had been recalled to prison.

She said: "It was a shock when I heard he had been sent back to prison.

"However, I was relieved - for everyone's sake. No one knows exactly what he had done, but as far as I'm concerned, he is exactly where he belongs."

"He should never have been released in the first place and should spend the rest of his life behind bars," Ms Eastwood added.

She spoke after it was reported Pitchfork was returned to prison after approaching young women in the street while out for walks from his bail hostel.

Who is Colin Pitchfork?

Double child murderer Colin Pitchfork was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for raping and killing two 15-year-old girls in the 1980s.

Pitchfork, now 62, was the first person in the world to be arrested and convicted using DNA evidence.

He was jailed for life in 1988 for raping and murdering Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, both 15, in Leicestershire.

He grew up in Newbold Verdon, Leicestershire, before marrying a social worker and moving to Littlethorpe.

Pitchfork worked as an apprentice baker, and continued his job at Hampshires Bakery until his arrest for the murders.

Has Colin Pitchfork been released from prison?

Pitchfork pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of the two teens and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 30 years in 1988. This was reduced on appeal to 28 years in 2009.

Prior to the confirmation of release in July 2021, the MP for South Leicestershire Alberto Costa said he had met the chief executive of the Parole Board for England and Wales Martin Jones to discuss the case.

Following the meeting, Mr Costa announced he would write to the-then Secretary of State for Justice, Robert Buckland MP, to ensure both he and the Parole Board were aware of local concerns about the case.

Mr Costa said: "Colin Pitchfork’s heinous crimes quite understandably live long in the memory of many of my constituents and his case is still of considerable concern to residents in South Leicestershire.

"In light of his recent referral for a parole review, I was very pleased to meet with the chief executive of the Parole Board and to gain a better understanding of Pitchfork’s case in order to inform the next steps I will be taking on this matter.

"The safety and wellbeing of my constituents is, of course, paramount importance, so I want to ensure that the Parole Board are fully aware of Pitchfork’s crimes and his character before any decisions are made."

Despite pleas from Mr Costa and the families of Pitchfork's victims, the killer was released from HMP Leyhill on 1 September 2021.

He was staying in a probation hostel near unsuspecting families - and had 35 conditions attached to his release including electronic tagging, lie detector tests and he must provide details of any vehicle he owns.

This also included not visiting areas where his crimes were committed and being placed on the sex offenders register.

However, he was arrested and sent back to prison last year after approaching "several" young women while out on walks.

Although no offences were committed or reported, the approaches were a breach of the licence conditions given to him on his release from prison in September earlier last year.

The conditions were the strictest to have ever been issued and therefore he was under much closer supervision than other offenders.