The family of a man who was stabbed to death outside a mosque in Coventry have described him as 'an innocent humble loving family man'.

Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz, who's 52-years-old, was fatally stabbed during a violent incident outside a mosque which led to six men being arrested.

Emergency services were called to Coventry’s Jamiah Masjid and Institute at the junction of Durbar Avenue and Queen Mary’s Road shortly after 9pm on Sunday (2 October).

Mr Nawaz was found injured but died despite efforts to save him.

Two men aged 27 and 56 have been arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after.

Three more men, aged 20, 23 and 29 are being questioned on suspicion of murder and a 54-year-old man for assisting offenders.

In a statement his family said: "We thank the emergency services for their tireless effort for trying to save our father.

"We are hopeful in the police investigation and we, the family, want all those responsible to be brought to justice.

"They have extinguished a dependable shining light of good, an innocent humble loving family man, our father, our brother, our friend, Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz."

Police say they don't believe the violence is linked to any other incidents or disputes in the West Midlands.