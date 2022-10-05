Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at an industrial state in Tamworth.

Crews from Tamworth, Lichhfield, Burton-upon-Trent, Barton-under-Needwood and Chase Terrace were called to the industrial estate at 10.25am this morning (5 October).

It follows reports of a machinery fire at a unit within Riverside Industrial Estate, off Atherstone Street in Fazeley.

Residents who live near to Riverside Industrial Estate, off Atherstone Street are being urged to close their windows and doors while firefighters deal with a large business fire. The building has been evacuated and no one has been reported injured.Crews are using breathing apparatus, main jets, hose reel jets and the aerial ladder platform to tackle the fire.Nearby residents are being advised to close their windows and doors.A number of roads are closed and drivers are being asked to follow the diversions in place.