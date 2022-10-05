This month, thousands of railway workers are set to strike once again, threatening huge disruption to train services.

It will impact many routes across the region, with services including West Midlands Railway urging passengers to plan ahead.

Despite several previous strikes, there has been no resolution, despite ongoing talks between unions and the rail industry.

How will the strikes impact rail passengers in the region?

As well as disruption on strike days, services could also be impacted before and after due to the knock-on effect. People are urged to plan ahead and only travel if necessary.

Several operators in the Midlands will be impacted by the strikes in October Credit: PA images

When will Midlands train services be impacted by the strikes?

Wednesday 5 October

ASLEF members are walking out again in an ongoing dispute over pay.

Drivers at the following companies will be on strike:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

LNER

West Midlands Trains

TSSA members at CrossCountry are also walking out on 5 October.

Saturday 8 October

More than 40,000 RMT members from Network Rail and 15 train operating companies will walk out again, "effectively shutting down the railway network".

The following companies are involved:

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

LNER

East Midlands Railway

Avanti West Coast

West Midlands Trains

TSSA members at Avanti will also strike on this day.

Can I get a refund on my ticket or change my journey due to the strikes?

Those affected by the mass walkout on 1 October can use their advance, off-peak or anytime tickets on the day before the booked date, or up to and including 4 October.

Passengers can also change their tickets to travel on an alternate date, or get a refund if their train is cancelled or rescheduled.

More information is expected ahead of the other strikes in October.

It is always best to check direct with your service provider if you are not sure of your rights.

Why are rail workers taking strike action?

The increasingly bitter dispute is centered on pay, jobs and conditions.

Unions are calling for a salary increase, saying workers are facing a real-terms pay cut and are increasingly struggling to make ends meet due to the cost of living crisis.

Network Rail says it is offering an 8% pay rise over two years, along with other benefits.

Which unions are striking and when?

1 October: Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), train drivers' union ASLEF, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), and Unite (at Great Western Railway)

5 October: Members of ASLEF, and TSSA (at Cross Country)