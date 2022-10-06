An elderly man has died after a car crash in Birmingham this morning.

He was thought to have suffered a medical incident while driving.

Emergency services were call to the incident on Hunstanton Avenue, Beech Lane in Harborne at around 8.20am this morning (6 October).

He was given life support after medics discovered him in a "critical condition".

West Midlands Ambulance services sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene, where the man passed away.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "On arrival crews discovered the driver of the car, an elderly man, who is believed to have suffered a medical incident at the wheel in a critical condition.

"Crews administered advanced life support at the scene."

"Sadly, despite their best efforts it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."