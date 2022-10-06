Police urgently hope to speak to a man they believe may have information relating to a report of a "horrifying" rape in Warwickshire.

A rape reportedly took place at the Leamington Pump Room Gardens at around 3.30am on Sunday (2 October), police said.

Warwickshire Police believe the man was in the area at the time of the reported attack and may have information.

Det Con Stone-Fewings of Leamington CID said: "This was a horrifying attack and residents will naturally be shocked.

"I can tell you that we are doing everything we can to ensure the victim is supported and that the person responsible is brought to justice.

"Please do not hesitate to get in touch if you know the man in this picture.

"He may well have information that is vital to our enquiries."

Anyone who knows the man is asked to call police on 101, citing incident number 165 – 04/10/2022.