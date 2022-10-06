Worcester Warriors have been suspended from the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has announced.

The RFU has suspended the club for the rest of this season in order to give certainty to the competition. The club can appeal the relegation if it can show its insolvency was not their fault.The announcement comes just a day after Worcester Warriors' players and staff were released from the club following a high court hearing.

Wednesday’s ruling instructed that WRFC Players Ltd, a subsidiary of WRFC Trading Ltd through which players and some staff are paid, be wound up.

A winding-up petition against WRFC Trading Ltd, which remains in administration, has been suspended.

The RFU's chief, Bill Sweeney said: "This is a very sad day for rugby in England. Our thoughts are with all of the Worcester Warriors players, staff and supporters.

Administrators Begbies Traynor are seeking a buyer for WRFC Trading Ltd and are talking to two consortiums.

The RFU said the decision to suspend the team would allow “space and time” to prioritise the work to secure a deal for the long-term future of the club.

The RFU said the progress made by the administrators, including relating to the land around Sixways Stadium was encouraging.

“It has taken the decision to suspend the team in order to prioritise the space and time to work with Begbies Traynor to support the prospect of securing a deal with the right investor, giving the club the best chance for a long-term sustainable future,” the RFU’s statement continued.

“As the club no longer has staff and players on contract and with many seeking alternative employment, the decision has been made to focus on how the club can be viable over the long term.

“This is a complex situation and any potential investors and management will require due diligence and approvals from the RFU and PRL (Premiership Rugby).

“A condition of any potential deal will include a requirement for the payment of all rugby creditors including any outstanding salaries owed to staff, players and coaches.

“The administrators are in discussions with several potential investors and it is expected they will also be planning for long-term sustainability.”