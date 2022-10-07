A police community support officer (PCSO) accused of a string of sexual offences, including filming children in swimming pool changing rooms, has appeared in court.

Matthew Shaw from Derbyshire Police, who was charged by Nottinghamshire Police last month, was remanded in custody after a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.

The 37-year-old, of Bernard Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, faces 29 charges, including voyeurism, engaging in sexual communication with a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to watch a sexual act and possessing indecent images of children.

He appeared via video link from HMP Nottingham and only spoke to confirm his identity.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at the same court on November 18 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.