A man with a knife, who was spotted in the car park of Ascot Drive Police Station in Derby, has died in hospital after being shot by police.

Officers responded to reports from colleagues of a knifeman in the car park shortly before 10am on Friday 7 October.

He was shot dead in the car park of Ascot Drive police station and later died in hospital.

The identity of the man remains unknown following the shooting at 10.03am this morning, police have said.

Witnesses reported hearing up to six gunshots during an incident on Ascot Drive and a nearby B&M shop was evacuated.

A cordon remains at the scene outside Ascot Drive police station in Derby Credit: ITV News Central

Derbyshire Constabulary said in a statement: "At 9.55am today (7 October) officers reported seeing a man armed with a knife in the secure car park of Ascot Drive Police Station, off Ascot Drive in Derby.

"Armed officers were sent to the scene, and at 10.03am a police firearm was discharged."

"The man, whose identity is unknown, sustained a gunshot injury and East Midlands Ambulance Service were requested to attend.

“Officers administered first aid until paramedics attended the scene, and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

The armed man was shot dead in the car park of Ascot Drive police station and later died in hospital Credit: ITV News Central

'We heard about six massive bangs...everyone got evacuated'

Emma Smalley, 28, had been shopping in B&M for about five minutes when the incident occurred.

She said the store was evacuated immediately after the shooting when armed police were seen outside.

The mum had to leave her three-year-old’s pushchair inside and has been informed that the cordon may be in place for two or three hours.

Ms Smalley said: "We heard about six massive bangs and didn’t know what it was at the time. Everyone got evacuated. I’ve had to leave everything in there.

"I just thought it was banging. I didn’t know whether it was a delivery for B&M or someone in the warehouse. It was noisy.

"It’s quite scary to think that if I’d been any later getting there I could’ve witnessed it. I’ve got a three-year-old with me as well."

The force said inquiries were ongoing to identify the man who died.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed.