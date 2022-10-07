A man is in hospital after a suspected shooting at a police station in Derby this morning.

Witnesses reported hearing up to six gunshots during an incident on Ascot Drive and a nearby B&M shop was evacuated.

Armed officers are at the scene and an air ambulance landed on nearby Gosforth Road at around 10.30am.

There are a number of police vehicles present and Ascot Drive is closed between Wetherby Road with Osmaston Road.

Tom Parker, 26, who works at Martin & Parker on Ascot Drive, said: "We were in the factory just further down from Ascot Drive and we heard around six gunshots and then came running outside and saw about six to eight police cars came firing past."

Derbyshire Constabulary said: "Officers are currently in attendance at an incident at Ascot Drive police station in Derby.

"Ascot Drive is currently closed, and a man has been taken to hospital."

Another person who works in the area said that they heard "gunshots, it sounded like a load of beer barrels falling off a lorry".

Witnesses reported hearing six gun shots in Derby Credit: BPM Media

'We heard about six massive bangs...everyone got evacuated'

Emma Smalley, 28, had been shopping in B&M for about five minutes when the incident occurred.

She said the store was evacuated immediately after the shooting when armed police were seen outside.

The mum had to leave her three-year-old’s pushchair inside and has been informed that the cordon may be in place for two or three hours.

Ms Smalley said: "We heard about six massive bangs and didn’t know what it was at the time. Everyone got evacuated. I’ve had to leave everything in there.

"I just thought it was banging. I didn’t know whether it was a delivery for B&M or someone in the warehouse. It was noisy.

"It’s quite scary to think that if I’d been any later getting there I could’ve witnessed it. I’ve got a three-year-old with me as well."

In April, Derbyshire Constabulary opened a new £9.5m police station connected to Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service's station on Ascot Drive.