Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has signed a new contract until 2025, the Premier League club have announced.

Cooper was reported to be facing the sack earlier this week after a run of five successive Premier League defeats following promotion last season, but he has now tied his future to the club for the next three years.

His existing deal was due to expire in the summer.

Since taking charge of The Reds in September 2021, Cooper has led the team to win 29 of 54 matches.

Cooper became the first manager since 1998 to lead Nottingham Forest into the Premier League after a 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town at Wembley.

The club made 23 signings in the summer and life on their return to the top flight has been tough, with Monday’s 4-0 defeat at Leicester a fifth in a row.

In a statement, Nottingham Forest said: "It is now important that our focus is solely on football.

"As a group we are all concentrated and will do everything we can to help the team move up the league table and once again demonstrate our qualities that led us to the Premier League."