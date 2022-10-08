A 20-year-man has been seriously hurt after a two-car crash in Streetly near Sutton Coldfield.

The man was behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta when it was struck by a Jaguar XF last night, October 7.The driver of the Jaguar XF allegedly 'failed to stop' for officers moments before the crash in Aldridge Road, West Midlands Police has said.

Both men were taken to hospital following the collision, which took place just after 11pm.A 51-year-old man, who was driving the Jaguar XF, is in hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. He will be interviewed by police at a later date.The force has since referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in connection with the incident.

Credit: BPM MEDIA

Members of the public who witnessed the crash are being urged to step forward.In a statement West Midlands Police said: "A 20-year-old man has been seriously injured following a collision on Aldridge Road, Streetly, just after 11pm yesterday (October 7)."The Ford Fiesta he was driving was hit by a Jaguar XF, which failed to stop for police prior to this. The driver of the Jaguar XF, a 51-year-old man, was also taken to hospital."His condition is not life threatening and he will be interviewed at a later date. The incident has been referred to the IOPC, as is standard procedure.

"We want to thank the members of public who stopped and assisted at the scene. Anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage, and has not already spoken to us, is asked to please get in touch"Aldridge Road was shut in both directions, between Foley Road West and Lowlands Avenue, following the crash.

Witnesses reported seeing all emergency services at the scene, including police officers, paramedics and firefighters.