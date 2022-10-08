Masked men believed to be armed with axe attempt to break into building society in Sandwell
Three masked men believed to be armed with an axe and a hammer tried to forced their way into a building society in Sandwell this morning, Saturday 8.
It happened just after 8:30am at Coventry Building Society on Hagley Road West in Oldbury.
The trio were stopped by staff and fled in a dark-coloured Volkswagen Scirocco where a get-away driver was waiting outside. No-one was injured.
Police believe the vehicle was on cloned plates and may have been in the area last night.
One witness, Andy Bigham, told ITV News Central: "It happened really quickly because I saw it all from a drivers point of view.
"I saw this guy kicking the door and the next thing I know three blokes flew into the car and sped off."
Police are now appealing for information from the public and are carrying out quick-time enquiries including reviewing CCTV to try and establish who was involved.
They are asking anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to contact them.