Three masked men believed to be armed with an axe and a hammer tried to forced their way into a building society in Sandwell this morning, Saturday 8.

It happened just after 8:30am at Coventry Building Society on Hagley Road West in Oldbury.

The trio were stopped by staff and fled in a dark-coloured Volkswagen Scirocco where a get-away driver was waiting outside. No-one was injured.

Police believe the vehicle was on cloned plates and may have been in the area last night.

This note was on the front of the bank this morning Credit: ITV NEWS CENTRAL

One witness, Andy Bigham, told ITV News Central: "It happened really quickly because I saw it all from a drivers point of view.

"I saw this guy kicking the door and the next thing I know three blokes flew into the car and sped off."

Police are now appealing for information from the public and are carrying out quick-time enquiries including reviewing CCTV to try and establish who was involved.

They are asking anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to contact them.